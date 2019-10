Man dies after car drives into river in East Carondelet

A man died after his vehicle drove off the road at the Mississippi River levee in East Carondelet early Wednesday evening and into the river.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Sixth Street and State Street in East Carondelet.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said St. Clair County Emergency Services Water Rescue was requested to remove the body from the river.

Police are investigating the incident.