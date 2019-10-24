Pictured is a surveillance image of the suspect and his vehicle following Saturday’s residential burglary in Columbia.

Columbia police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Carl Street.

Joel Harres, owner of the rental home that was burglarized, posted surveillance footage last week on Facebook seeking information from the public on the crime, which appears to have taken place shortly after noon. The residence was not occupied at the time.

“He cased the joint and 10 minutes later came back and broke open the sliding glass door in the back,” Harres said of the suspect. “He stole jewelry and was in and out in a minute or two.”

Harres added that the suspect vehicle appears to be a dark-colored 2008 or 2009 Chrysler Sebring.

Police confirmed that the crime occurred and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.