Witness ruled unreliable in Goleaner case

Judge Dennis Doyle ruled recently that a state’s witness in the Julie Goleaner case was unreliable.

According to Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann, the witness in question was a jailhouse informant who has five prior theft convictions, a gun-related conviction and testified she had been arrested for theft “so many times she didn’t remember them all.”

With Doyle’s Oct. 18 ruling, the informant will not be allowed to testify in the case.

Goleaner, 38, of Troy, formerly of Columbia, is charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with a man’s August 2016 death in Columbia.

She is accused of knowingly delivering heroin and fentanyl to Jason M. Yaekel and also delivering alprazolam to Yaekel while in Metter Park in Columbia on Aug. 4, 2016…

