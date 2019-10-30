Local projects in capital plan

Lawmakers and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released details last week of work planned as part of the approximately $45 billion capital plan the General Assembly passed this year.

The multi-year plan, called the Proposed Highway Improvement Program, includes projects through 2025 and will create an estimated 540,000 jobs statewide.

“This is a historic improvement, which will save taxpayers potentially billions of dollars over the long run,” Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Of the $23.5 billion slated for work on 4,212 miles of roadway and 9.2 million square feet of bridges, several million dollars will come to Monroe County for work in various areas.

The capital plan is primarily funded by the state doubling its gas tax to 38 cents a gallon…

