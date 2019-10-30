Officials mulling cannabis

As Waterloo and Columbia take steps to decide whether they will allow adult-use recreational marijuana businesses in their towns, other local governments are also in that process.

Monroe County Commissioner Bob Elmore said some people have suggested the county put the issue on the ballot as an advisory referendum, but he is not for that.

“I really think our board is going to say we’re against having any dispensaries in the county,” Elmore said.

He predicted an ordinance for total prohibition would come before the board prior to the end of the year.

Consumption and possession of cannabis by people over 21 years of age becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1…

