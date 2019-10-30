‘For the Love of Community’ | A rivalry hoops game of caring

An event that raised about $12,000 for the Webb family last year is back again, this time to benefit a Columbia police officer and Immaculate Conception School toddler.

The event is “For the Love of Community,” which will feature games between the boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams from Columbia Middle School and Immaculate Conception School next Friday at Columbia High School.

Former Columbia teacher Jon Wehrenberg organized the event last year, which marked the first time the rivals had played in over 25 years, and decided to bring it back this year after seeing how well it went.

“We had a great crowd with a great atmosphere, and it just kind of fed into what I was hoping would happen – that we came together as one community to support a family in need,” Wehrenberg said.

This year’s event will benefit Jared Reddick of the Columbia Police Department and 3-year-old Logan Eichenseer…

