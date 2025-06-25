Dupo bicyclist dies in St. Louis County crash

Per a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, an 85-year-old Dupo man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle near Grant’s Trail early Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the 9900 block of Big Bend Boulevard, police said, during which David Crawford was struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle.

Crawford was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The location of the crash was near an I-44 exit ramp near Kirkwood, Mo.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Crawford remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.