The hits keep coming (for some) 

Waterloo’s Nate Phillips (12) is greeted after hitting a home run during a recent home game.

BOB HAENTZLER photo courtesy of gatewayphoto.net.

The high school baseball season is all about getting hot at the right time. Some local teams are heating up on offense as the regular season winds down.

Columbia (14-5-1) won three recent games, including a key Cahokia Conference clash that put them in a tie for the top spot.

The Eagles won 5-4 at Breese Central on Thursday, as Dom Voegele’s home run in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference. Jack Steckler and Kyle McConachie collected two hits each.

Last Wednesday, Columbia coasted to a 13-1 win over Okawville. All 13 runs were scored in the first inning. Voegele went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Aidan Gaither went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 12-3 against Salem. Logan Mueller went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs. McConachie and Alex Schreckenberg added three hits each. Voegele struck out 11 over five innings pitched for the win.

McConachie leads Columbia in hitting at .417 with 11 doubles and 20 runs, followed by both Mueller and Schreckenberg at .389.

Mueller is 4-0 on the mound with a 2.39 ERA.

Columbia hosts Roxana on Wednesday, plays Thursday at Freeburg, hosts Triad on Friday and plays Monday at Belleville West.

Waterloo (11-10) won a pair of games last week to climb over .500.

On Friday, the Bulldogs blasted Wesclin at Centralia, 13-3. Jack McFarlane went 3-for-3 and Garrick Schmidt went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Nate Phillips went the distance on the mound.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo exacted revenge on Jerseyville following a recent loss, winning 6-5. Evan Davis continued his hot hitting by going 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs. He also pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his third save of the spring. Noah Meyers added two hits and two RBIs for the ‘Dogs.

Davis is hitting .476 this spring with a .566 on base percentage, 10 doubles, five triples, 19 RBIs and 17 runs. Chase Veto is hitting .386 with a .533 on base percentage and 24 runs.

Ethan Horvath is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA on the mound.

Waterloo battles Civic Memorial on Wednesday and hosts Mascoutah on Monday.

Gibault (11-13) dropped a pair of 10-inning games last week.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 4-3 in 10 innings to Civic Memorial. Gibault plated two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game. Daniel Darin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Hudson Blank added two hits and two RBIs. Brady Biffar pitched seven strong innings.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks dropped an 11-9 contest in 10 innings to Belleville East. Darin went 4-for-6 with two runs and Biffar went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Darin is hitting .446 with a .633 on base percentage to lead the Hawks and has three homers, 28 RBIs and 22 runs. He’s also 3-2 on the mound with a 2.90 ERA.

Kameron Hanvey is hitting .413 with a .598 on base percentage, 35 runs, 17 stolen bases, eight doubles and 19 RBIs.

Gibault hosts Mater Dei on Wednesday and plays host to both Belleville West and Althoff this Saturday.

Valmeyer (4-15) lost 8-2 on Friday to Mater Dei. Landon Roy led the Pirates by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

On Thursday, Steeleville downed the Pirates by the count of 6-0. Valmeyer was held to three hits on the day.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 11-1 to Marissa. Evan Rowe-Brown had the only hit for the Pirates. He is hitting .438 with 10 RBIs to lead Valmeyer’s offense. Clay Juelfs is hitting .327 with 11 runs.

Valmeyer hosted Dupo on Tuesday, falling 5-1. The Pirates play Thursday at Lebanon and host Chester this coming Monday.

Dupo (2-10) lost 6-5 at New Athens on Thursday in nine innings. The Tigers rallied for four runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Nate Ticer went 2-for-5 with a run.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 11-1 to Lebanon. Ticer went 2-for-3 with a triple to lead the Tigers.

In Tuesday’s victory over Valmeyer, Chance Hunter went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in addition to pitching a complete game.

Dupo battles Gillespie at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Wednesday, hosts Steeleville on Thursday and hosts Gibault next Wednesday.

Hunter is hitting .370 to lead Dupo, followed by Logan Stevens at .333.