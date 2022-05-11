Do or die time in girls soccer

Pictured is Columbia’s Alexa Hildebrand during a recent game.

The postseason has arrived in high school girls soccer, and Monroe County teams are aiming to add hardware to the trophy case.

Columbia (13-7-1) is peaking at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak into the Class 1A Gibault Regional that begins Wednesday at Oerter Park.

The Eagles won 17-0 at Salem on Monday. Alexa Hildebrand recorded a hat trick and Maddie Mauch added two goals and two assists.

Last Wednesday, Columbia posted a 5-1 victory over Freeburg. Hildebrand netted two goals and Mauch added two goals and an assist.

Columbia opens regional play against DuQuoin on Wednesday. With a win, the Eagles would face either Gibault or Pinckneyville in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mauch leads the Eagles in scoring this season with 25 goals and 14 assists.

Taylor Martin has 13 goals and six assists.

Gibault (6-9-2) will face Pinckneyville in regional play Wednesday night at Oerter Park following Columbia’s match.

With a win, the Hawks would play for the title on Saturday.

Emily Richardson leads Gibault in scoring this season with eight goals and three assists, followed by Reece Ward with five goals and eight assists.

Waterloo (16-4-1) is also streaking into the postseason.

The Bulldogs had won nine straight prior to Monday’s 3-1 loss at the hands of defending Class 3A state champ O’Fallon (16-1).

Lexi Stephens made 10 saves in the loss and Liv Colson scored on an assist from her sister Sophie Colson.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 9-1 at Highland. Payton Richter netted a hat trick and Megan Jung scored a goal with three assists.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo avenged an earlier loss with a 2-1 victory at Mascoutah. Richter and Sophie Colson scored the goals.

Waterloo closes its regular season Wednesday at Mt. Vernon before opening Class 2A Centralia Regional play next week.

The Bulldogs will face Centralia on Tuesday. With a win, Waterloo would play May 20 for a regional crown.