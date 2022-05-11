Softball teams roll into regionals

Waterloo’s Bethanie Ahne lays down a bunt during a recent home game.

Only a few games remain in the regular season for high school softball, so local teams are fine tuning for regional play.

Waterloo (14-8) posted a 6-1 victory over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah on Monday. Maddie Davis and Lilly Heck anchored the Bulldogs offense, each going 3-for-4. Mia Miller went 2-for-2 and also struck out 10 in six solid innings pitched.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 11-5 at Waltonville. Waterloo scored six runs in the seventh inning to break a tie.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo dropped a 6-3 contest to Highland despite getting homers from Davis, Miller and Raelynn Melching.

Davis leads the ‘Dogs in hitting this spring at .456 with a .543 on base percentage, four home runs, 16 RBIs, 24 runs and seven stolen bases.

Miller is hitting .433 with a .500 on base percentage and 14 RBIs. In the pitching circle, she’s 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 96 and two-thirds innings.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Murphysboro.

Columbia (15-9) lost 8-3 at one-loss Freeburg on Monday, but pulled off a 3-2 win over Breese Central on Tuesday. The Eagles plated a run in the seventh to break a tie game. Sam Augustine pitched a complete game Tuesday with nine strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the plate.

On Saturday, the Eagles dropped three games at the Triad tournament. Columbia lost 6-3 to Murphysboro, 11-2 to Triad and 3-1 to Hardin-Calhoun. Karsen Jany smacked a two-run homer in the loss to Triad and collected the only two hits for the Eagles against Hardin-Calhoun.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 5-2 over Roxana. Kaitlyn Bearley and Jaylyn Brister had two hits each for the Eagles.

Columbia may face Freeburg in regional play. The Eagles are in the Class 2A Marquette Regional and will battle Marquette this coming Tuesday. With a win, Columbia would play for the regional title at 11 a.m. May 21, likely against Freeburg.

Brister leads the Eagles in hitting this spring at .471 with a .538 on base percentage, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 23 runs. Jany is hitting .462 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 27 runs. Bearley is hitting .412 with 21 RBIs and 23 runs.

Valmeyer (7-5) lost two one-run games recently but posted a win Tuesday.

On Monday, the Pirates dropped a 2-1 battle against Lebanon despite 11 strikeouts from pitcher Brooke Miller and a 2-for-3 day at the plate by Sophie Seidler. Kylie Eschmann tripled.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 5-4 to Wesclin. Eschmann, Mia McSchooler and Peyton Similey all had two hits for the Pirates, who battled Dupo on Tuesday.

Valmeyer won 9-5 at Dupo on Tuesday. Miller went 3-for-4 with a homer and Eschmann went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Miller leads Valmeyer in hitting at .486 with a .500 on base percentage, five home runs and 14 RBIs. She has a 2.24 ERA in the pitching circle.

Markee Voelker is hitting .406 with six stolen bases. Eschmann is hitting .382 with 15 RBIs.

Valmeyer will compete in the Class 1A Dupo Regional that begins next week and also includes Gibault and Dupo.

Valmeyer battles Odin in regional play at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gibault will open against Dupo at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Hawks (6-9) won 9-0 on Monday against Cahokia. Emma Schmidt went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Emma Steibel went 1-for-1 with three stolen bases and two runs.

Last Wednesday, Gibault lost 15-6 to Mater Dei. Schmidt went 2-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs.

Schmidt, a junior, leads Gibault in hitting at .595 with a .688 on base percentage, five homers, 20 RBIs, 19 runs and seven stolen bases.

Libby Mesch is hitting .405 and Steibel is hitting .350.

Prior to the regional, the Hawks close regular season play Wednesday and Sparta and Thursday at Father McGivney.

Dupo (2-10) closes regular season play Wednesday at Red Bud and Thursday at Lebanon.

Kyann Prater is hitting .419 and Steffany Stansch is hitting .414 to lead the Tigers this spring.

Class 3A regional pairings have not yet been announced.