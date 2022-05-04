Softball squads keeping focus

Pictured, Gibault’s Rylee Nagel delivers a pitch during Thursday’s home victory over Father McGivney. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Despite some close losses recently to tough teams, the Columbia High School softball squad is sitting pretty at 13-5 on the season entering the final stretch of the regular season.

On Saturday, the Eagles broke out the bats in Centralia, winning a pair of games. Columbia won 14-0 over Centralia and 16-1 over Collinsville.

In the win over Centralia, Jaylyn Brister homered and drove in three runs, Karsen Jany went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Emilie Culli added a hit and four RBIs.

In the win over Collinsville, Brister, Jany and Julia Foster each collected three hits.

On Thursday, Columbia dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker in nine innings to Breese Central. Meredith Riedel and Elle van Breusegen contributed two hits apiece.

Last Wednesday, van Breusegen again had two hits as the Eagles lost 5-1 to Edwardsville.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 6-2 over Salem. Sam Augustine homered and pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

The Eagles host Roxana on Wednesday, play Thursday at Freeburg and Tuesday at Breese Central.

Brister leads Columbia this season with a .468 average and .535 on base percentage to go along with four home runs, 11 doubles, 17 RBIs and 21 runs.

Jany is hitting .457 with three homers, 22 RBIs and 25 runs.

Kaitlyn Bearley is hitting .417 with 21 RBIs and 21 runs.

Augustine is 5-2 in the pitching circle with a 1.41 ERA.

Waterloo (12-7) had its undefeated record in Mississippi Valley Conference play tarnished with a 3-1 loss to Triad last Wednesday. Lilly Heck had two hits and Mia Miller struck out seven in a complete game for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo hosts Highland on Wednesday, plays Monday at Mascoutah and Tuesday at Waltonville.

Maddie Davis is hitting .450 with a .548 on base percentage to lead the ‘Dogs, followed by Miller at .410. Miller is also 9-4 with a 2.34 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 83 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Valmeyer (6-3) won two of three recent contests.

On Friday, the Pirates won 10-0 at home over Gibault. Brooke Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run and Peyton Similey added two triples and two RBIs. Mia McSchooler collected the pitching win.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 12-9 over Steeleville. Markee Voelker went 4-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBIs. Miller went 3-for-3 with four runs and Similey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 15-0 to Marissa as the Pirates were held to just four hits.

Miller is hitting .630 with five home runs and 14 runs to lead the Valmeyer offense, and also has a 2.47 ERA in the pitching circle.

Voelker is hitting .481 and Similey is hitting .400 with 11 RBIs. Kylie Eschmann also has 11 RBIs.

Valmeyer plays Wednesday at Wesclin and Thursday at Lebanon before competing in a tournament in Marissa this weekend.

Gibault (5-8) won two of three recent contests.

On Monday, the Hawks posted a 19-0 win over East St. Louis. Libby Mesch, Emma Steibel and Sarah Steibel collected three hits each for the victors.

Prior to Friday’s 10-0 loss at Valmeyer, the Hawks picked up a 3-0 win at home over Father McGivney on Thursday.

Emma Schmidt and Sarah Steibel had two hits each and Rylee Nagel struck out 15 while allowing just two hits in a complete game pitching effort.

Gibault hosts Mater Dei on Wednesday, hosts Cahokia on Monday and plays Tuesday at Dupo.

Schmidt is hitting .581 with a .690 on base percentage to pace the Hawks. She has three homers, 13 RBIs and 15 runs.

Mesch is hitting .441 with 10 RBIs.

Dupo (2-9) lost 10-0 at New Athens on Thursday, as the Tigers were held to just four hits.

Last Tuesday, Dupo dropped an 8-6 contest to Lebanon. Steffany Stansch went 3-for-4 and Kyann Prater went 2-for-4.

Prater leads the Tigers in hitting at .419, followed by Stansch at .414.

Dupo hosts Steeleville on Thursday before playing this weekend in the Marissa tourney.