Sweet swinging softball action

Pictured is Samantha Juelfs, who leads Waterloo in hitting this season at .490 with 21 RBIs.

Two local high school softball teams are among the tops in the area while a few others are just trying to build momentum as the regular season is winding down.

Columbia (17-2) has won 15 straight games and shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up a 6-0 victory over a tough Centralia squad.

Last Wednesday – into Thursday due to rain – Columbia trounced Breese Central to the tune of 13-1.

The Eagles hosted Salem on Tuesday, play Thursday at Salem, then play in the Triad tourney this weekend with games against Hardin-Calhoun, O’Fallon and Triad.

Elle van Breusegen leads Columbia in hitting at .500 with 26 runs, followed by Reagan Jarrard at .449 with 22 RBIs and 18 runs.

Columbia’s pitching has been spectacular, with Emily Webb going 8-1 with a 0.97 and Paige Froess at 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA.

Waterloo (14-2) has likewise continued its winning ways of late, albeit in close fashion.

On Monday, it was a 4-3 victory over Civic Memorial. The Bulldogs led 4-1 after five innings and were able to hold on late.

Samantha Juelfs went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Aidan Dintelman helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in addition to striking out seven in a complete game in the pitching circle.

On Saturday, Waterloo picked up a 2-1 win against Marion. Grayce Meyer went 2-for-2 with an RBI to pace the Bulldogs offense.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Highland, then takes on Herrin and Du Quoin this Saturday in Herrin before hosting Mascoutah on Monday.

Juelfs leads the way for Waterloo on offense at .490 with three homers, 21 RBIs and 18 runs, followed by Dintelman at .438 with three homers and 15 RBIs in addition to her 14-1 pitching mark and 1.75 ERA in 96 innings.

Gibault (6-10) won 16-1 over East St. Louis on Monday, getting a homer and three RBIs from Lauren Lanham in addition to three hits and three RBIs from Hope Chambers, who also picked up the pitching win. Ashley Murphy went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

The Hawks played Tuesday at Cahokia, play Wednesday at Mater Dei, then host Nashville on Thursday.

Lanham is hitting .510 with 10 stolen bases and 25 runs to lead Gibault.

Dupo (7-9) lost 6-5 at Granite City on Monday. The Tigers plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it was not quite enough.

Keara Prater went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Kaylyn Woods and Kylie Pierce each had two hits.

Pierce is leading the Tigers in hitting at .500, followed by Kylie Kloess at .460 with 17 runs.

Addison Thompson has a 2.04 ERA in the pitching circle.

Valmeyer (2-7) has been rained out of late.

The Pirates hosted Steeleville on Tuesday, play Thursday at Steeleville and Friday at Dupo, then host Chester on Monday.

Avery Proffer is the team’s top hitter at .519 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.