Eagles soccer kicking strong

Pictured is Columbia’s Ava Schmidt during a recent game.

With the postseason schedule just released, it seems the Columbia High School girls soccer team has state championship dreams on its mind.

The Eagles are now unbeaten over their past 10 matches after capturing the Blue Cat Cup in Union, Mo., and then handing previously unbeaten Father McGivney its first loss Monday night.

In Monday’s win, Columbia scored two goals in the final 13 minutes to down Father McGivney, 2-0. Jessica Bearley made five saves for the shutout in goal.

Scoring for the Eagles were Alaina Rains and Reese Woelfel on assists from Jade Becker and Avery Ellner.

On Friday, Columbia won the Blue Cat Cup via a 2-1 victory over Parkway West. Riley Mathews and Ellner netted the goals.

The Eagles advanced to the tourney final courtesy of a 4-1 win over Parkway South on Thursday. Four different players scored for Columbia in this one.

Columbia hosted Salem on Tuesday, then play Wednesday at Freeburg.

Mathews leads the Eagles in scoring with 26 goals and 13 assists, followed by Reese Woelfel at 16 goals and 11 assists and Ellner at six goals and 14 assists.

Bearley has been amazing in net this spring with 12 shutouts in addition to her 0.64 goals against average and .884 save percentage.

Gibault (11-7-2) hasn’t won since April 15.

The Hawks dropped a 3-0 contest at Freeburg on Monday.

Gibault hosts Father McGivney on Wednesday, then plays Thursday at Breese Central.

Emily Richardson is the go-to scorer for the Hawks with 19 goals and 17 assists on the season. Karmon Grohmann is next with 15 goals and 13 assists. Aubry Thomas has 11 goals and 15 assists.

Waterloo (10-5-2) won convincingly last Tuesday at Jerseyville, 9-0.

Nichole Gum continued her stellar season with five goals. Grace Pohl had herself a game as well with a goal and five assists.

On Thursday, Waterloo faced a familiar Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis at Triad, falling 2-0.

The Bulldogs hosted Mascoutah on Tuesday, host Highland on Thursday, and then host O’Fallon this coming Tuesday. Makayla Gummersheimer made seven saves in net for Waterloo.

Gum leads Waterloo in scoring with 25 goals and two assists. Megan Young has eight goals and 10 assists.

Gummersheimer has a 1.13 goals against average.

Regionals set

The IHSA girls soccer regional schedules were announced last week, with two local teams serving as hosts.

In Class 1A, Columbia hosts its own regional and will open at 4 p.m. May 19 against Du Quoin. Other teams in this regional are Pinckneyville and Vienna.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault will play in the Murphysboro Regional with a game at 1 p.m. May 17 against Massac County. Other games in this regional are Murphysboro and Mt. Carmel.

In Class 2A, Waterloo hosts its own regional and will play at 5 p.m. May 20 against Anna-Jonesboro. Other teams in this regional are Carterville and Mt. Vernon.