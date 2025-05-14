Locals helps SLU make history

Pictured, from left, are Karsen Jany and Jane Kaniecki.

Jane Kaniecki of Waterloo and Karsen Jany of Columbia are members of a Saint Louis University softball squad that captured its first Atlantic 10 Conference Championship title this past Saturday by defeating Fordham twice.

Kaniecki is a senior, and Jany is a sophomore on the team.

Kaniecki is hitting .292 with 20 runs and 34 RBIs in 56 games (all starts) this season.

Jany is hitting .233 with 15 RBIs and 31 runs in 54 games (52 starts).

The Billikens (34-22) will make their first NCAA Division I Tournament appearance in program history beginning this weekend.

The Billikens face Arkansas (40-12) in the Fayetteville Regional this Friday evening. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State (33-18) and Indiana (33-18) join the Billikens and Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

The regional continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.