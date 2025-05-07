Baseball teams battle the raindrops

Pictured is longtime Waterloo head coach Mark Vogel during a game earlier this season.

Rain put a damper on local high school baseball action of late, but a few teams managed to beat the raindrops and defeat their opponents.

Waterloo (13-7) won 10-2 on Monday thanks to two hits each from Drake Luedeman, Austin Martin and Patrick O’Donnell. AJ Sensel struck out seven in a complete game pitching victory.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs prevailed 4-3 in comeback fashion over Mater Dei. Waterloo trailed 3-1 entering its final at-bat, but plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

O’Donnell went 2-for-4 with an RBI in support of starting pitcher Conrad Lindhorst, who struck out seven in six and one-third innings.

Waterloo hosted Jerseyville on Tuesday, then plays Wednesday at Du Quoin, hosts Carterville on Saturday and hosts Civic Memorial on Monday.

O’Donnell leads the Bulldogs this season in hitting at .380 with four home runs, 16 stolen bases, 19 RBIs and 21 runs. Chaten Kirchner is hitting .353 with five doubles.

Lindhorst has a 2.43 ERA in 31 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Columbia (12-10) lost 8-3 to Collinsville on Monday, as the Kahoks rattled off 13 hits.

On Thursday, the Eagles lost a wild game at Breese Central, 8-6. The game resumed the next day following a postponement due to rain. Columbia was in command until a five-run sixth inning put the Cougars ahead.

Columbia hosts Triad on Friday, then hosts Belleville West on Monday.

Micah James leads the Eagles in hitting at .491 (.588 on base percentage) with 10 RBIs and 15 runs.

Connor Basinski is the top pitcher with a 0.58 ERA over 24 innings.

Gibault (6-14) lost 2-0 to Alton on Monday, with Robert Pierpoint and Michael Wessel collecting the only two Hawks hits. Carson Timmons pitched five solid innings for Gibault, allowing only one earned run.

The Hawks hosted Civic Memorial on Tuesday, play Wednesday at Mater Dei, host Nashville on Thursday, play Saturday at Mascoutah, and then travel Monday to Metro East Lutheran.

Wessel is the top hitter for the Hawks at .339 with 12 RBIs and 15 runs.

Timmons leads the Gibault pitching staff with a 4.02 ERA in 31 and one-third innings.

Valmeyer (6-15) did not play over the past week due to rainouts, but hosted Steeleville on Tuesday.

Lack of consistent pitching has been a problem for this team all season.

The Pirates then play Thursday at Steeleville, travel Friday to Dupo, and host Chester on Monday.

Luke Blackwell leads all Valmeyer hitters at .476 with a .566 on base percentage and three homers, 10 doubles, 11 RBIs and 23 runs. Chase Snyder is hitting .345 with 14 RBIs and 13 runs.

Dupo (2-12) hosted Lebanon on Tuesday, hosts Wood River on Wednesday, plays Thursday at Lebanon, hosts Valmeyer on Friday, and then plays Monday at East St. Louis.

Deegan Prater is the top hitter for the Tigers at .444 with 11 runs and 12 RBIs.

Teegan Hargrove leads Dupo’s pitching staff with a 2.88 ERA.