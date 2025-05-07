Solid spring for WHS tennis 

Patrick Nobbe is the top player again this season for the Waterloo High School boys tennis squad.

The Waterloo High School boys tennis squad is 9-6 on the spring with just a few more regular season matches ahead of sectional play.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs once again is previous state qualifier Patrick Nobbe. Competing at No. 1 singles, Nobbe is 12-3.

“(He) is considered to be one of the top players in the state for Class 1A,” Waterloo tennis head coach Brett Ivers said.

Others in the varsity lineup for the ‘Dogs this spring are Brendan McClory, Caeden Wille, Collin Groves, Garrett Schimpf, Kameron Kilian and Jayden Kelly.

Recent victories for Waterloo included a 7-2 win over Greenville and 6-3 win over Herrin.

“We are wrapping up our regular season with a few more dual matches before we begin postseason play,” Ivers said.

Waterloo will compete in the Class 1A Triad Sectional later this month, which also includes Triad, Althoff, Civic Memorial, Metro East Lutheran, Greenville, Highland, Maryville Christian and Roxana.