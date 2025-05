Pictured, from left, are Gibault Catholic High School track team members Elly Goeddel and Clara Wilson.

At the Nashville Invitational held Thursday, both medaled for the Hawks, and Wilson broke the previous school record in the mile that had been set in 1978.

She placed first at the meet with a time of 5:34.70. Goeddel placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.23 seconds.