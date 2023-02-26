Suspect found dead after one fatally shot, police officer wounded in Dupo

A heavy police presence descended upon a neighborhood in Dupo for an active shooter situation Sunday afternoon after a Dupo police officer was shot by a male suspect and another man was killed by gunfire. An ensuing standoff ended late Sunday night when the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to alert neighboring law enforcement agencies after a man allegedly armed with an AR-15 driving a Bobcat construction vehicle shot a police officer and another person at 457 McBride Avenue and drove off in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The officer, a 49-year-old law enforcement veteran, was rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder. Police said the officer is out of surgery and in recovery.

The other person was located deceased at a nearby residence. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 46-year-old Darryl T. Mantz.

The suspect in the shootings, 40-year-old Reginald O. Allen of Dupo, had an extensive criminal history. He was charged with murder in the death of Mantz late Sunday, according to St. Clair County Circuit Court records.

A police perimeter was quickly established around a residence at Allen’s residence, 769 McBride Avenue – located just east of I-255 – with officers keeping watch on a home with windows barricaded and multiple weapons believed to be inside. That area of North Dupo is backed up against the bluff and has a wooded area nearby. An officer’s unoccupied patrol vehicle was discovered behind the residence in question.

Illinois State Police deployed the use of aerial drones in addition to providing a SWAT team on scene. There were also multiple K-9 units working the scene.

ISP indicated the incident originated in the 400 block of McBride Avenue – located just west of I-255 – shortly before 1:20 p.m.

Reginald O. Allen

“A Dupo officer has been struck by gunfire and since transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. One deceased victim has been located at a nearby residence. The suspect is believed to be barricaded in another nearby residence. This is an active situation. Please avoid the area,” ISP stated in response Sunday afternoon from the Republic-Times seeking information.

During a late Monday morning news conference at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville, police said officers entered Allen’s home about 10:30 p.m. and it was unoccupied. Officers then entered a detached garage on the property and found Allen deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Mantz and Allen “knew each other,” as they worked together in construction work. As for motive in Sunday’s shooting, officers said that is still being investigated.

Police also said Mantz did not live at the residence on McBride Avenue where the shooting took place.