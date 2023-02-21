Route 3 work resumes Monday in Columbia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 3 from I-255 to Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, Feb. 27, weather permitting.

Work will take place daily. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. All northbound lanes will remain open between 6-9 a.m., and all southbound lanes will remain open between 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, IDOT said, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2023.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Christ Bros of Lebanon.

View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.