Lane restrictions Friday on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will be encountered Friday, July 1, on northbound I-255 at Route 157 near mile marker 13 in Cahokia Heights. The center and right lanes will be closed to allow for required bridge deck repairs ahead of the holiday weekend.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits,

refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT updates, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.