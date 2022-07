The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a construction crew striking an unmarked gas line in the 400 block of St. Paul Street in Columbia.

Fire department personnel located a “fully ruptured” two-inch main at the scene.

Columbia EMS was also called to stage in the area.

Ameren was notified and arrived on scene shortly after 11 a.m.

Streets in the area are closed as crews work to fix the gas line.