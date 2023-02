A Saturday morning oven fire has temporarily closed the kitchen of a Columbia sports bar.

Shortly after 9:40 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department responded to Top Shooters, 531 Old Route 3, for an oven fire that may have spread to the structure.

Fortunately, the blaze was quickly knocked down by a fire extinguisher.

Top Shooters posted late Saturday morning on Facebook that while the bar remains open, the kitchen would be closed on Saturday.