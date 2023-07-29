Susan A. Garland | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 29, 2023

Susan Ann Garland (nee Etling), 69, of Millstadt, died July 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Belleville.

Susan worked as a nurse for a pulmonologist and she was a member of Truth Church in Waterloo. Susan was a loving wife, mother and dedicated grandma.

Surviving are her daughter Sarah E. (Joshua) D’Atri; grandchildren Olivia and Emma D’Atri; sister Gwen Wessel; along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry G. Garland, son Joshua D. Garland and parents, Homer E. and Dorothy (nee Krick) Etling. 

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m Aug. 2 at Truth Church, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at the church with Rev. Matt Caraway officiating.  

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Truth Church, Waterloo.  

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Ruth Ann Johanning | Obituary

July 27, 2023

Mervyn D. Schweigert | Obituary

July 26, 2023

William E. Rauch | Obituary

July 24, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19