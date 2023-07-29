Susan A. Garland | Obituary

Susan Ann Garland (nee Etling), 69, of Millstadt, died July 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Belleville.

Susan worked as a nurse for a pulmonologist and she was a member of Truth Church in Waterloo. Susan was a loving wife, mother and dedicated grandma.

Surviving are her daughter Sarah E. (Joshua) D’Atri; grandchildren Olivia and Emma D’Atri; sister Gwen Wessel; along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry G. Garland, son Joshua D. Garland and parents, Homer E. and Dorothy (nee Krick) Etling.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m Aug. 2 at Truth Church, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at the church with Rev. Matt Caraway officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Truth Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.