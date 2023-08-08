Albert ‘Butch’ H. Diehl II | Obituary

Albert “Butch” Henry Diehl II, 74, of Columbia, passed away on his own terms on Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by family in Atlanta after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Albert was born on Nov. 12, 1948, the eldest child of Albert and Edna Mae Diehl. He had fond memories of growing up on the family strawberry farm. He graduated from Columbia High School and then served in the National Guard. He married Mary Bauman, also of Columbia, his loving and very patient wife of 50 years, in 1973.

He then soon began his career as a tractor trailer driver for UPS, where he worked for 38 years. He was extremely proud of his 35 year history of safe driving awards (although those that rode with him in a normal vehicle may doubt that this was possible). After retirement, he enjoyed collecting and shooting guns, fishing, YouTube videos, and smoking miniature cigars. He could often be found petting the family long haired dachshund (most recently BB Diehl – although Riley was his favorite).

Albert moved to Atlanta to be closer to family but certainly missed some aspects of small town life. He always enjoyed catching up with his beloved cousins, especially his honorary brother Robert (Bobbie) Davis, on return trips home and visits to Lake of the Ozarks.

Albert is survived by his wife, Mary, and his children. He was extremely proud of his three children and their accomplishments- Jacqueline (C. John) Klein of Smithton, Vanessa (Greg) Weiss of Kennesaw, Ga., and Dr. Albert (Dr. Colin Brady) Diehl III of Atlanta. He was a loving grandfather to Charles John (Emily FNP, DNP-C) Klein III and Julianna (Joe) Shaefer, PhD, and great grandfather to Jace, Heidi and Charles Tucker.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to: Helping Strays Animal Shelter of Monroe County; or the National Rifle Association (as much as it pains his liberal sons).