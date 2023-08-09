Margaret A. Conrad | Obituary

Margaret Ann Conrad (nee Lepp), 85, of Columbia, died Aug. 8, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Columbia, the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (nee Steffenauer) Lepp. She was the wife of Michael G. Conrad. They were married Nov. 12, 1960.

Mrs. Conrad was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School and a 1956 graduate of St. Teresa’s Academy, East St. Louis.

She was office manager of the family-owned Clarion Printing Co. and retired from the Suburban Journals office in Columbia. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Women, the Columbia Gymnastic Association Ladies Auxiliary (Turners) and the Columbia Woman’s Club.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Conrad is survived by daughters Susan Marie (Thomas) Risse of Seattle, Wash., Anne Louise (Dan) Brady of St. Louis and Katheryn Marie (Maury) Kruse of Waterloo; son Michael A. (Laurie) Conrad of Columbia; brother Charles (Marianne) Lepp of Columbia; grandchildren Tris Risse, Natalie Risse, Meg Brady, Brenna Brady, Colin Kruse, Ryan Kruse, Sophie Conrad and Morgan Conrad; brothers-in-law William P. Conrad, David R. (Jean) Conrad, John J. (Jean Marie) Conrad, Stephen G. (Rose) Conrad and sisters-in-law Mary Kathryn Peterson, Louise A. (James) Doiron and Lisa P. (Dennis) Gilbreth; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Conrad was preceded in death by her brother Robert F. Lepp and sister-in-law Shirley (Stevenson) Lepp; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Roy P. and Georganne L. (Reis) Conrad.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Steve Thoma and Father Carl Scherrer con-celebrating.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to: the Immaculate Conception School Catholic Education and Activity Center; the Eugene J. Schorb Memorial Endowment Fund; or Masses.