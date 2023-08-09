Shuler-Stewart engagement

Republic-Times- August 9, 2023

Monica Ann Shuler and William Austin Stewart, both of St. Louis, have announced their wedding engagement. The bride-elect is the daughter of Jack and Jean Shuler of Columbia. Monica is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Saint Louis University. She is currently employed as a biomedical engineer. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Pat and Carrie Stewart of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is currently a St. Louis City police officer.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Kaelyn AnnMarie Kendall | Birth

August 9, 2023

Millie Maxine Marlen | Birth

August 9, 2023

Margaret A. Conrad | Obituary

August 9, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19