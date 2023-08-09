Shuler-Stewart engagement

Monica Ann Shuler and William Austin Stewart, both of St. Louis, have announced their wedding engagement. The bride-elect is the daughter of Jack and Jean Shuler of Columbia. Monica is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Saint Louis University. She is currently employed as a biomedical engineer. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Pat and Carrie Stewart of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is currently a St. Louis City police officer.