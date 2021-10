Pictured is the crash scene Sunday in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded about 1:50 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash on the Route 158 exit ramp onto southbound Route 3 in Columbia.

The vehicle involved, a white pickup truck, lost control and came to rest on its side in the roadway. The driver refused medical transport at the scene.

Responding agencies included Columbia police, fire and EMS.

The roadways were slightly wet due to light rain at the time of the crash.