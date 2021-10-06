COVID deaths at 100

This weekend, Monroe County reached a milestone it never hoped it would.

Monroe County Health Administrator John Wagner reported the county’s 100th COVID-related death.

Wagner said this was a male in his 60s. The Illinois Department of Public Health still had not recorded this most recent death on its website as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The 100 COVID deaths doesn’t mean they all died 100 percent of COVID,” Wagner said.



As the Republic-Times previously explained, if COVID-19 is listed as a “contributing factor” on a death certificate, that death will end up on Illinois Department of Public Health’s count.



He said he knows of two previous deaths that may soon be considered COVID deaths. In these cases, he said, both individuals had COVID before they died, but may not have necessarily died of COVID-related complications.

“I think the state is waiting for more information,” Wagner said.

As of mid-day Wednesday, Monroe County is sitting at 66 active cases and four hospitalizations, as two of yesterday’s count were discharged. With previous reports showing about four active hospitalizations at a time, Wagner said he is not sure why this number increased.

IDPH data shows 53.11 percent of Monroe County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Wagner said the vaccine clinics his office have been hosting have been successful.

In fact, this week’s clinic is fully booked.

Last Thursday’s clinic saw about 50 doses, Wagner said.

“That’s about all we can give in an afternoon … at our site here,” Wagner said, noting all recipients must be observed for 15 minutes after being inoculated.

The Monroe County Health Department is currently gearing up for a series of clinics at the fairgrounds.

From 1:30-4 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 14, health department staff will host a Pfizer “booster” drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds. While the clinic is largely intended to fill booster dose needs, those wanting a first or second dose may do so as well.

Booster doses need to match one’s initial doses, and currently the FDA has only approved the Pfizer booster dose for those ages 65 and above and those 18-64 who are at risk due to their environment or other factors.

In turn, those wanting the Pfizer booster at this drive-thru clinic must show their vaccination card so staff can ensure their first two doses were Pfizer.

At Monday’s Monroe County Board meeting, Wagner recommended that anyone 65 and above who received the initial Pfizer series get the booster.

“You’ve already had two (rounds of vaccination), one more is not going to be any worse,” Wagner said, speaking to those hesitant to get the booster.

Flu vaccine clinics will also be held at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The health department noted there will be multiple types of flu shots available and costs vary depending on the type of shot and an individual’s insurance coverage. The health department will determine the appropriate flu shot for each person.

As always, COVID vaccines are free.