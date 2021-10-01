Brush fires along I-255

The Columbia and Dupo fire departments battled multiple brush fires along the side of the roadway on I-255 southbound between exits 6 and 9. The initial call out came about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The Prairie du Pont Fire Department was also paged to assist with the fires, as they were reported to be spreading shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The Waterloo Fire Department was requested to send a brush truck and tanker to the scene shortly after 1:40 p.m.

The fire departments cleared the scene by about 2:30 p.m.