Stolen vehicle stop attempt on I-255

A Columbia police officer attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday afternoon that was reported stolen elsewhere just a few days before.

Police said a white 2012 KIA Sportage with plates that returned stolen out of Belleville on Dec. 31 was detected on Columbia’s license plate recognition cameras at the entrance to town. At about 3:40 p.m. Sunday, a Columbia officer got behind the stolen vehicle on I-255 northbound and attempted to make a traffic stop. The stolen vehicle continued north and increased its speed to avoid being pulled over, after which the officer notified Illinois State Police for an all-points bulletin for other agencies to be on the lookout and terminated the stop attempt.

The officer last saw the vehicle taking Exit 10 on I-255 northbound toward Cahokia.