Vehicle theft, break-ins in Columbia

Police are investigating a stolen vehicle and thefts from several unlocked vehicles late Monday night into early Tuesday morning in Columbia.

A black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 100 block of South Riebeling Street, police said. In addition, at least seven vehicles were reported to have been unlawfully entered with such items as coins and checkbooks stolen. These incidents occurred on South Riebeling Street, Clearwater Court and Ritter Road.

The stolen vehicle was unlocked with a spare key inside at the time it was stolen, police said. All of the vehicles entered were also unlocked.

Residents are reminded to keep all vehicle doors locked and to remove valuables from plain sight.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.