Family Video closing all stores

Family Video is closing its 100 Plaza Dr. location in Waterloo. Family Video announced the closing of all remaining locations Jan. 6.

All stores have begun their liquidation sales – selling movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at closeout prices. Each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Waterloo and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, Ltd.

Family Video has served the Waterloo community with all of their entertainment needs since 1997.

The 100 Plaza Dr. location is available for lease or purchase. Contact Melissa Schuchardt at melissa.schuchardt@legacypro.com for more information.

If you have any questions, please contact Family Video by phone at 847-904-9028 or email derek.dye@highlandventuresltd.com.