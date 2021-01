Police are investigating a theft from the Schnucks grocery store in Columbia on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred about 6:35 p.m. at the store, located at 1000 Columbia Center.

The initial report is that a black male left the store with a cart full of groceries and drove off in an older model maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.