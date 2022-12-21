State honors for local spikers 

The Champaign News-Gazette announced its 41st All-State Volleyball Team last week, with a few local high school players receiving recognition.

Making the paper’s “Special Mention 50” were Gibault’s Abby Grohmann and Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller.

Grohmann, a senior outside hitter who has committed to playing at Greenville University, led the Hawks with 367 kills and 36 blocks this season to go along with 132 service points and 498 digs. Grohmann’s 4.37 kills per game this past season ranked her fourth in the entire St. Louis area.

Miller, a junior middle blocker, led the Pirates to a 27-10 record this season. She finished with 309 kills, 163 service points, 127 blocks and 272 digs.

Making the News-Gazette’s “Honorable Mention 100” were Columbia’s Karsen Jany and Addison Walton.

Jany, a senior middle blocker, led the Eagles with 160 kills and 88 blocks to go along with 139 service points.

Walton, a junior libero, led the Eagles with 430 digs and also had 137 service points this past season.