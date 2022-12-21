Locals get Cahokia Conference kudos

Several high school athletes in fall sports at Columbia, Dupo and Valmeyer high schools were recognized by the Cahokia Conference for their accomplishments.

The conference is divided into two divisions: the large-school Mississippi Division and small-school Kaskaskia Division.

In football, Columbia players receiving all-conference kudos in the Mississippi Division were Dominic Voegele, Zack Wetzel, Mason Schnable, Logan Hicks, Brennan Weik, Carter Hicks, Tom Koenigstein and Joe Kish.

Dupo football players receiving all-conference recognition in the Kaskaskia Division were Sam Stoffel, Chance Hunter, Conner Smitt, Logan Stevens, Deegan Prater, Nick Phillips and Cole Putnam.

In volleyball, Columbia’s Karsen Jany and Addison Walton were chosen all-conference for the Mississippi Division and Valmeyer’s Jayna Krekel, Markee Voelker, Brooke Miller and Mia McSchooler were selected in the Kaskaskia Division.

In boys soccer, Columbia’s Hayes van Breusegen, Kane Riebeling, Cam Ellner, Danny Repp and Jack Steckler all were named all-conference in the Mississippi Division and Valmeyer’s Vincent Oggero received Kaskaskia Division kudos.

In boys cross country, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan and Calvin Range made the Mississippi Division all-conference squad. Dupo’s Peter Taylor and Chris Sacayoun and Valmeyer’s Oscar Hoerr made the Kaskaskia Division squad.

In girls cross country, Columbia’s Madison Missey made all-conference in the Mississippi Division and Dupo’s August Ross, Ashley Merrell, Tina Rivas, Kaitlynn Townsend and Paige Mushaney and Valmeyer’s Payton Vest all made the Kaskaskia Division squad.

In boys golf, Columbia’s Mike Madlinger, Jacob Hall and Kyle Chudd earned Mississippi Division all-conference honors.

In girls golf, Columbia’s Avery Arendell, Mae Descher, Julia Foster and Annie Schrader were named all-conference in the Mississippi Division and Dupo’s Maddie Ehrhard was named all-conference in the Kaskaskia Division.