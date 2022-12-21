Hockey teams in action

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles continued play in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association ahead of their rivalry match Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the Raging Bulldogs picked up a 3-2 win over Bethalto with goals from Braden Neff, Layne Wilkens and Cohin Reynolds.

Tyler Hutchinson contributed two assists in the victory.

Freeburg-Waterloo played Monday at Granite City, falling 4-0 despite 32 saves by goalie Matthew Bushee.

Columbia dropped a 3-2 contest against Collinsville in Granite City on Monday night.

Rece Sanderson and Kraig Spisak netted goals for the Ice Eagles.

Nathan Carr was stellar in net, recording 46 saves on the night.

Following Tuesday’s clash, Columbia battles Alton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon and then takes on Triad at 9 p.m. Monday in Granite City.

Freeburg-Waterloo will face O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Rec Plex.