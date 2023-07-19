Splash pad plans nearly ready

The Waterloo Park District Board last Wednesday came closer to moving forward with plans to build a splash pad at William Zimmer Memorial Park – though official action was deferred to a special meeting to be scheduled before the next scheduled park board meeting Aug. 9.

Westport Pools project engineer Eric Wegener was on hand to discuss a revised version of the splash pad.

While the project location is in the same area of Zimmer Park off Rogers Street as previously planned, the splash pad itself would cover an area of approximately 1,500 square feet – about two-thirds smaller than the original design of just over 4,500 square feet.

Wegener said the size of the splash pad would take the maximum “bather load” down from 375 to 100.

The board seemed to be in agreement with the new design, which also saves money by reducing the amount of parking spaces by about 25 spots while still conforming to requirements for handicap-accessible parking.

Board member Mary Gardner remarked the new plan “meets community needs while keeping costs down.”

Waterloo Park District Superintendent Don Prater said the pared-down design brought the project “back in the ballpark” for what the district can afford to spend on a splash pad.

The district received a $400,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant for the project several years ago, but the project stalled as construction and material costs increased and ballooned the original estimated cost from $800,000 to $1.8 million.

Gardner made a motion to move forward with the smaller splash pad design in principle, but the motion died for lack of a second as concerns were raised about other aspects of the design, specifically the bath house and water retention pond.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter also asked about how much dirt would need to be used to grade the area of the splash pad since the area of the park for the project has a significant slope.

Wegener said his company could provide blueprints for the splash pad itself at a cost of $45,000, but other plans involving drainage and utilities would require plans made by a civil engineer. He added his company may be able to provide those services, but was unsure of additional cost.

Board member Shelby Mathes said he would not want to approve any new plans without checking with HMG Engineers Inc. – the company which designed the original site plans – to see if the board could provide a revised splash pad design since the district has already paid $135,000 for HMG’s services.

Park Board President Gina Pfund was not opposed to reaching out to HMG for schematics, but also expressed a desire to merge existing engineering plans with the design provided by Westport Pools.

Other issues such as the bidding process and subcontracting were discussed.

Gardner pointed out the district would still be saving money with the revised plans even if it cost the district $50,000 to re-bid the project.

It was determined the board would hold a special meeting after board member Michael Nolte contacted HMG to see what services the company could provide and to request a digital CAD-ready version of plans for which the park district has already paid.

Gardner pointed out the board has little time to waste, as the district was granted a one-year extension to begin the project earlier this year. The deadline for the park district, per the OSLAD grant requirements, is June 2024.

“Our summer’s almost gone,” Gardner remarked.

In other business, the district approved the purchase of new soccer goal nets at Lions Park near the Sunset Acres Subdivision. Pfund said the new nets will be ordered and installed when they are delivered.

The board also discussed maintenance and replacement of signs for the disc golf course at Konarcik Park, although no action was taken.

The board agreed to hold a pickleball clinic July 28-29 at the Lakeview Park courts.

A clinic will be held from 6-7 p.m. July 28 or 8-9 a.m. July 29 for adults and 9-10 a.m. July 29 for children ages 8 and older.

The clinic is free and pickleball equipment is not required to attend. For more information and sign-up, visit the City of Waterloo IL Facebook page.

At the end of the meeting Park District Attorney Mary Buettner formally announced her 60-day resignation notice.

Buetter, who has served the district for the past 15 years, did not give a reason for her impending departure, although she did note the board should be aware of fees when finding a new attorney, as she had only charged 40 percent of her standard rate while working with the district.