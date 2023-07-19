Columbia moves on from the storm

Even as cleanup continues from a June 30 storm that created havoc throughout town, the Columbia City Council moved forward during a busy meeting Monday night.

Mayor Bob Hill began the first council meeting since the devastating storm by thanking all those involved with helping with recovery efforts.

In addition to the Columbia Department of Public Works and city emergency personnel, Hill also thanked Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, the Waterloo Department of Public Works, the Waterloo and Maeystown fire departments, the Monroe County Highway Department, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, Monroe County Electric Cooperative, Monroe County Road Districts 2, 5 and 6, Baxmeyer Construction and others individually for their help with recovery efforts.

Hill also shared stories of first responders and city workers rushing to the aid of other citizens despite their own homes and vehicles being damaged by the storm.

“The 5,265 tons, or the 10,535,000 pounds of debris (collected after the storm) is a testament to what can be accomplished when a community pulls together and neighbors help neighbors,” Hill said. “Friends came together and helped clean up yards, and other governmental entities came together to help our city… While the road to full recovery may be long for some, I am confident that together, we will emerge stronger than ever before.”

Hill said the city has incurred over $180,000 in unbudgeted expenses related to the storm.

The council then passed a resolution supporting Hill in a storm disaster proclamation for the city.

Hill expressed hope that Columbia and the surrounding area will be included in an amended disaster declaration from Gov. JB Pritzker.

Such a proclamation would make the City of Columbia, residents and Columbia businesses eligible for state storm relief funds.

In other business, the council approved an amendment to a project which will have the Columbia school district utilize a section of Bolm-Schuhkraft Park to create additional school parking in conjunction with a planned expansion of Columbia High School.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm explained the amendment will have the city perform any repairs or maintenance on the new parking lot with the school district then reimbursing the city for work performed.

He said the school district expressed a desire for the city to perform the work since it already has the appropriate equipment for any required tasks.

Brimm also said the school is making plans to connect the parking lot to existing walking trails and the adjacent street once a formal agreement is reached and engineering services begin.

The council also approved a special use permit allowing construction of a ground-mounted solar energy system at 308 Todd Hall Center Drive.

Brimm pointed out the request did not specifically align with the recently passed solar energy ordinance, and that the city will likely need to revisit the code as more permits are requested and unforeseen scenarios arise.

Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith was on hand to comment on several ordinances, resolutions and agreements for various projects throughout the city.

The council approved a joint agreement between the city and Illinois Department of Transportation and appropriation of funds for the Carl Street Bridge project.

Smith said box culvert acquisition is still an issue, with at least an eight-month lead time from the time the manufacturer gets specs until delivery.

Another bridge discussion involved a Monroe County Highway Department project which will completely remove and replace the bridge on Bluff Road near Valmeyer Road.

Smith explained the project will require complete closure of that section of Bluff Road for at least 4-6 months, with the project slated for spring or summer 2024.

Monroe County is requesting a planned detour route along Valmeyer Road for the duration of the project.

Currently, Valmeyer Road is closed for resurfacing between Columbia Centre Drive and the bridge near West Park Bowl. It is anticipated that in less than two weeks, Valmeyer Road will re-open under traffic control.

Council approved preliminary engineering agreements for the upcoming Creekside Park development project and accompanying Creekside Connector Trail.

Smith explained state and federal requirements for the $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant restricted him from being too specific with preliminary plans for the park, but he will work with engineers to ensure the city and neighboring residents will be happy with final plans.

The Creekside Trail Connector will run through the proposed park and connect the GM&O Heritage Trail to Rueck Road.

The council also approved improvement plans for the Country Crossing Phase II and Bluff Ridge Estates subdivisions and a re-subdivision of the Southport Subdivision to include a fourth parcel.

Another discussion item heard Monday night involved a project which will create a soccer complex near the intersection of DD and Bluff roads.

Developers and interested parties were on hand to explain the preliminary commercial site plan, elevation drawings and building rendering as well as a traffic study performed in the area.

Per a staff review, the traffic study conducted by Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger found “no mitigation shall be required” at the intersection near the proposed park.

Concerns were raised late last year that increased traffic at the non-perpendicular intersection may cause traffic crashes, but it was determined no changes need to be made.

The final development plan for the first phase of the project, which includes parking plans and a soccer field layout, has been submitted to the city and will be discussed during a future meeting.