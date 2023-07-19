Monroe County burn ban lifted

Republic-Times- July 19, 2023

Thanks to rainfall received over the weekend, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that a burn ban in effect over the past few weeks has been lifted.

“We have received a generalized amount of rain throughout the county but not a substantial amount,” the Monroe County EMA posted on Facebook. “Please use caution when burning.”  

The EMA stressed that large controlled burns still must be called into the Monroe County 911 dispatch centers ahead of time.

