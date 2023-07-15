Boil order in Hecker

Republic-Times- July 15, 2023

The Village of Hecker posted that effective Saturday morning, July 15, a boil order is in effect for the entire village water system.

“Water used for drinking, cooking, tooth brushing, dishwashing, pet watering and baby formula making must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before using,” the village post states. “The water is OK to use for laundry, general cleaning and plant watering.”

The boil water order will be in effect until revoked by the village after complying with appropriate EPA testing.

A similar boil order has also been issued in nearby Smithton.

