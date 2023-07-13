Man set on fire in Red Bud dies

Republic-Times- July 13, 2023
Shawn Porter

A man who was set on fire last month has died, resulting in a first degree murder charge against a Red Bud man with an extensive criminal history. 

A property dispute took place between two men at about 8 p.m. June 21, resulting in 76-year-old Donald “Ennie” F. Steibel being set on fire

During the dispute, Shawn Porter, 48, of Red Bud, poured an “unknown combustible fluid” onto Steibel, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital, then flown to a St. Louis area hospital in serious condition with both second and third degree burns. On July 6, Steibel died from his injuries.

Porter left the scene on foot and then got into a standoff with police at his home. Police said Porter was alleged to have taken a hostage, which he released, but then barricaded himself in the home. 

Brittingham noted that after a few hours, police were able to subdue Porter and took him to the Randolph County Jail.

Porter was initially charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer in addition to being wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

On July 10, Porter was charged with first degree murder, with bond set at $1 million. If convicted, Porter faces 20-60 years in prison.

The prior charges against Porter have been dismissed, with an option to be re-filed.

Porter’s defense has requested a fitness hearing be held to evaluate whether he is fit to stand trial. That hearing will take place 9 a.m. July 27 at the Randolph County Courthouse.

In May 2020, Porter was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (served at 50 percent and with credit for 188 days already served) for felony violation of an order of protection (prior stalking). 

That sentence ran concurrently with a sentence in Randolph County on a 2017 charge of stalking (causing person distress).

For obituary information on Steibel, click here.

Ennie Steibel
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Thursday crash east of Waterloo

July 13, 2023

Structure fire south of Renault

July 12, 2023

Attempted vehicle theft in Millstadt

July 12, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19