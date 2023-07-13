Man set on fire in Red Bud dies

Shawn Porter

A man who was set on fire last month has died, resulting in a first degree murder charge against a Red Bud man with an extensive criminal history.

A property dispute took place between two men at about 8 p.m. June 21, resulting in 76-year-old Donald “Ennie” F. Steibel being set on fire

During the dispute, Shawn Porter, 48, of Red Bud, poured an “unknown combustible fluid” onto Steibel, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital, then flown to a St. Louis area hospital in serious condition with both second and third degree burns. On July 6, Steibel died from his injuries.

Porter left the scene on foot and then got into a standoff with police at his home. Police said Porter was alleged to have taken a hostage, which he released, but then barricaded himself in the home.

Brittingham noted that after a few hours, police were able to subdue Porter and took him to the Randolph County Jail.

Porter was initially charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer in addition to being wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

On July 10, Porter was charged with first degree murder, with bond set at $1 million. If convicted, Porter faces 20-60 years in prison.

The prior charges against Porter have been dismissed, with an option to be re-filed.

Porter’s defense has requested a fitness hearing be held to evaluate whether he is fit to stand trial. That hearing will take place 9 a.m. July 27 at the Randolph County Courthouse.

In May 2020, Porter was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (served at 50 percent and with credit for 188 days already served) for felony violation of an order of protection (prior stalking).

That sentence ran concurrently with a sentence in Randolph County on a 2017 charge of stalking (causing person distress).

For obituary information on Steibel, click here.