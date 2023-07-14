Former bookkeeper charged with theft from Columbia school district

Republic-Times- July 14, 2023
Julie Nappier

A former bookkeeper for the Columbia school district was charged this week with three felonies in connection with the theft of funds while in her position with the district.

Columbia police on Friday announced that Julie Nappier, 52, of Valmeyer was charged with felony theft over $100,000, official misconduct and deception. The theft charge is a Class X felony due to the large amount of funds allegedly stolen and it being stolen from a school district.

The misconduct charge is a Class 3 felony. The deception charge is a Class 4 felony.

Columbia Deputy Police Chief Karla Heine said the school district reported the suspected criminal activity a couple of weeks ago, after which detectives investigated the matter.

An arrest warrant for Nappier was issued Thursday, after which Valmeyer police took her into custody and transported her to the Monroe County Jail on bond set at $350,000.

“I would like to commend everyone who assisted with this investigation, including on-scene witnesses, Columbia police officers and detectives, the Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb,” Heine said.

