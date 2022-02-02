Soucheks enter Gibault Sports Hall of Fame

Pictured, from left, Terry and Steve Souchek are inducted into the Gibault Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

It was a family affair during the induction of two new members to the Gibault Catholic High School Sports Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s home basketball game.

“I think we may be making history tonight,” Gibault Athletic Director Jim Montgomery told the audience.

Joining the Hall of Fame were longtime assistant boys basketball coach Terry Souchek and his son, former Gibault golf standout Steve Souchek.

Steve, a 2011 graduate of Gibault, qualified for state three times and finished as state runner-up in 2009 – just two strokes behind the leader.

He then played golf at John A. Logan College, where he was a two-time NJCAA All-American and placed eighth in the nation as a freshman.

Steve finished his college golf career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“Steve is arguably the best golfer this school has ever produced,” Montgomery said.

In his acceptance speech, Steve joked that he hoped to steal his father’s thunder by entering the Hall of Fame at the same time.

“I want to thank my dad, my mom, all my teammates, coaches, teachers,” Steve said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here tonight.”

Montgomery introduced Terry by saying that in addition to serving as an assistant hoops coach for nearly 30 years, he has served as a head basketball coach, head baseball coach, golf coach and teacher for many years in the area.

Longtime head basketball coach Dennis Rueter has more than 750 career wins at Gibault; Terry has been there for more than 500 of them, Montgomery said.

“Most of us are familiar with the success that Coach Rueter has had with our basketball program,” Montgomery said. “And I feel confident in saying that some of that success is because of Terry.”

Montgomery mentioned Terry’s efforts in improving a poor free throw shooter’s form as just one example of his legacy.

“One of the things that sets Terry apart is not only his loyalty and commitment to the Gibault basketball program, but it’s also his humility,” Montgomery said.

In his acceptance speech, Terry said he was thankful Rueter “let him tag along” all these years and he’s enjoyed “many special moments” at Gibault since joining Rueter’s staff from Valmeyer following the Flood of 1993 – including the state tourney run in 1999, Rueter’s 700th coaching victory, plus regional and sectional success.

“One thing I can really say about Gibault kids, these kids come out every day and give an effort,” he said.