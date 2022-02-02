WHS girls hoops finishing strong

Waterloo’s Liv Colson looks to make a play during Thursday’s home victory over Mascoutah. See more photos from the game online by clicking here.

The Waterloo High School girls basketball squad won two of three recent games and is now 23-5 with just a couple of games left in the regular season.

On Monday, the Bulldogs defeated a tough Father McGivney team, 51-44. Norah Gum scored 22 points and Sam Lindhorst added 12 points.

On Saturday, Waterloo dropped a 64-50 contest to a highly touted Carterville squad. The game was tied at halftime. Lindhorst was the top scorer for the ‘Dogs with 22, followed by Gum with 15 points.

On Thursday, the 1990-91 girls hoops squad was celebrated prior to Waterloo’s home game against Mascoutah. This team had held the season wins record with 18 prior to the 2021-22 squad eclipsing that mark.

Waterloo honored the 90-91 team in style, winning 62-55. The ‘Dogs led 23-13 after the first quarter, as Gum scored 13 of her 17 points on the night in that opening frame. Lindhorst led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

The Bulldogs host Civic Memorial on Thursday.

Gum is averaging 17.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. Lindhorst is averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 steals and nearly four assists per contest. Both are juniors.

Columbia (14-14) lost 38-33 to Freeburg (24-3) on Monday. The Eagles played even with Freeburg in the second half, but trailed 22-17 at halftime. Karsen Jany scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

On Thursday, the Eagles dropped a 59-42 contest at Salem. Columbia fell behind early and just couldn’t recover. Jany again led the Eagles with 17 points.

Columbia battled Breese Central on Tuesday, falling 46-35, and plays Monday at Triad. Jordan Holten scored 13 in Tuesday’s loss.

Jany leads the Eagles this season at 14.1 points per game this season. Holten is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds per game.

Dupo (17-8) posted a 55-25 victory over Steeleville on Monday. Octavia Heidelberg scored 20 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots. She recorded her 1,000th career rebound in the win. Alexis Curtis added 16 points for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, the Tigers won 49-24 over Maryville Christian.

Dupo hosts New Athens on Thursday and plays at Gibault on Monday.

Heidelberg is averaging 15.3 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game and more than three blocks per game this season.

Gibault (8-15) lost a 57-32 contest against Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Thursday.

Kailynne Small, a sophomore, leads the Hawks this season at 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Valmeyer (4-13) lost 38-31 to Marissa on Thursday. Brooke Miller, a sophomore, scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Pirates.

She leads the Pirates this season at 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Valmeyer plays Feb. 9 at Lebanon and Feb. 10 at Dupo.