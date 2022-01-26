Bulldogs edge Eagles in thriller

Waterloo’s Logan Calvert (center) attempts a shot as Columbia’s Sam Donald (left) and Dylan Murphy (right) defend during Tuesday’s rivalry hoops clash. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (John Spytek photo)

There was an electric atmosphere in the Waterloo High School gym Tuesday night as the Route 3 rivalry between the Waterloo and Columbia boys basketball teams was re-energized.

The Bulldogs and Eagles did not disappoint those in attendance, battling down to the wire. In the end, Waterloo emerged victorious, 59-55.

The theme was First Responders Night, as the student cheering sections for both schools dressed in patriotic red, white and blue and gave a standing ovation at halftime to several police, fire department and EMS personnel in attendance.

Waterloo came out strong and took a 24-16 lead into the locker room after two quarters, sparked by a Ty Lenhardt three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The Bulldogs built on this positive momentum, extending their lead to 28-18 early in the third quarter before the Eagles called a timeout.

Columbia rallied to close out the third quarter, and Waterloo’s lead entering the fourth quarter was 39-33.

Waterloo seemed to have the game in the bag up 51-43 with 1:47 remaining in the contest, but Columbia made some clutch shots and created a few turnovers late.

The ‘Dogs clung to a 56-55 lead with just 12.1 seconds remaining. Fortunately, Waterloo made critical free throws in the waning seconds. Waterloo’s Rodrigo Lopez-Tercero, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, came off the bench to make two clutch free throws and ice the game.

Ian Schrader, a senior, led the Bulldogs with 19 points on the night. The star of the game for Waterloo was 6-foot-7 freshman Alex Stell, who finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

“Each game, he gets better and better,” Waterloo head coach Allen Seidle said. “He has an opportunity to be a high-level college type of player if he keeps working at it. It’s really fun watching and getting to work with him everyday.”

Glenn Powers, a senior, led the Eagles with 19 points and five assists.

“It was a total team effort,” Seidle said after the win. “We were down several key players and multiple guys stepped up. One of the keys we stressed was to play inside/out. When we are attacking and getting post touches, that is when we are at our best. Everyone contributed and played tough. Columbia is an extremely good and talented team. We knew we had to play a solid game.”

Waterloo (14-9) hosts a tough Mascoutah squad Friday night in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash.

Columbia (17-7) hosts Wood River on Wednesday and Salem on Friday.

