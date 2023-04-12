Softball season in bloom



Columbia’s Reese Jarrard fields the ball during Friday’s game at Belleville East. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

With spring in full bloom, the high school softball season is likewise blossoming.

Waterloo (7-3) won three of four recent games.

The Bulldogs posted a 9-2 conference victory Monday at Triad. Aiden Dintelman went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs and Maddie Gummersheimer added three hits for Waterloo.

On Saturday, Mia Miller threw a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts in a 12-0 victory at Collinsville. She also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Samantha Juelfs went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the ‘Dogs.

On Friday, Waterloo won 21-0 at Cahokia. Emma Day and Lilly Heck each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the ‘Dogs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo dropped a 16-5 contest at Belleville West. Gummersheimer and Raelynn Melching both homered for the Bulldogs, who committed five errors in the game.

Miller is 5-2 with a 1.26 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched this season. Top hitters for Waterloo are Juelfs (.472) and Dintelman (.467).

The Bulldogs play Wednesday at Mascoutah, Thursday at Gibault, Friday at home against Red Bud and Monday at home against Highland.

Columbia (5-4) lost two of three recent contests.

On Monday, the Eagles posted a 16-2 win at New Athens. Julia Foster went 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs. Harlie Rainbolt had two doubles and four RBIs. Emily Holmes and Jaylyn Brister added three hits apiece.

On Friday, Columbia lost 5-1 at Belleville East. The Eagles were held to just three hits.

Karsen Jany went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Eagles in a 6-5 loss last Tuesday at Breese Central.

Elle van Breusegen leads Columbia on offense this spring, hitting .484 with 14 runs and seven stolen bases.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana, plays Thursday at Freeburg, hosts Granite City on Friday, battles O’Fallon and Mascoutah in O’Fallon on Saturday and plays Monday at Belleville West.

Valmeyer (4-1) won 10-0 last Tuesday against Steeleville. Brooke Miller went 3-for-4 with two home runs and also struck out nine in a five-inning one-hitter.

Mia McSchooler went 3-for-3 for the Pirates, who hosted Dupo on Tuesday and host New Athens this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (3-4) lost 11-1 to Red Bud on Monday as the Hawks were held to just two hits – one being a home run by Libby Mesch.

Lyla Hess and Allie Zipfel had four RBIs each for Red Bud.

On Thursday, Gibault posted an 8-4 win at Marquette. Ashley Murphy went 2-for-2 with a run and Hope Chambers added a double and two RBIs for the Hawks. Murphy also picked up the pitching win.

Gibault hosts Waterloo on Thursday and plays Monday at Wesclin.

Dupo (2-6) won 17-0 over Cahokia on Monday. Kaylyn Woods had two triples and three RBIs in addition to striking out eight in four innings pitched. Maryann Imhoff added a hit and three RBIs.

On Thursday, Dupo dropped a 12-8 contest to Red Bud. Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Woods went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs. Kyann Prater went 3-for-4.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 5-4 in 10 innings to New Athens. The Tigers committed five errors in the game. Prater homered, Woods went 3-for-5 with a triple and Steffany Stansch pitched all 10 innings.

Woods leads Dupo in hitting at .483 with 12 runs.

Dupo hosts Gillespie on Wednesday and hosts Steeleville on Thursday.