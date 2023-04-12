Soccer clash goes to Eagles

Columbia’s Alexa Maulding watches as her shot sneaks past Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens during Monday’s rivalry showdown at Columbia High School. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Two of the area’s top high school girls soccer squads faced off Monday night at Columbia High School.

The rivalry clash between Waterloo and Columbia was scoreless after the first half, but the Eagles emerged victorious in the end.

The Bulldogs controlled the majority of possession much of the first half but could not turn that into a goal. A Waterloo shot hit the crossbar on a set piece.

The Eagles came out and scored goals by Maddie Mauch and Alexa Maulding early in the second half.

Liv Colson netted a goal for the Bulldogs with about 19 minutes remaining, but that’s the way the score would end.

Columbia improved to 8-1-2 with the win. Waterloo dropped to 7-2-1 with the loss.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a 7-0 victory at Roxana. Taylor Martin and Reese Woelfel notched two goals each, and Mauch added a goal and two assists for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 4-0 over Breese Central. Mauch netted a hat trick. She leads Columbia in scoring this spring with 17 goals and 11 assists.

The Eagles host Granite City on Thursday and Oakville on Monday.

Waterloo won 3-0 at Mascoutah on Thursday to remain undefeated in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Aubrey Heck scored twice and Grace Pohl added a goal for the ‘Dogs in the victory.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 1-0 victory over longtime MVC nemesis Triad. Megan Jung scored in the first half on an assist from Teagan Nodorft and the Bulldogs defense put the clamps down from there.

Waterloo hosts cross-town rival Gibault this coming Monday before playing Tuesday at Highland in another MVC clash.

The leading scorers for Waterloo this season are Jung (four goals, three assists) and Pohl (three goals, five assists).

Gibault (3-7) has lost four straight matches.

On Monday, the Hawks dropped a 3-2 contest against Mehlville. Sydney Wahle and Elena Oggero netted goals for Gibault. Emily Richardson assisted on both goals.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 2-0 at Mater Dei. Richardson led Gibault with three shots in the match.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost by a 4-1 count to St. Pius X. Richardson netted the goal for the Hawks.

Gibault hosts Mascoutah on Thursday prior to taking on Waterloo on the WHS turf this coming Monday evening.

Richardson leads the Hawks in scoring this season with four goals and two assists, followed by Wahle with three goals and three assists.