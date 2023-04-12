Pictured are Waterloo’s Norah Gum and Columbia’s Karsen Jany.

The local high school girls basketball scene featured plenty of memorable achievements, with new records set and other milestones.

Here’s the R-T All-Local Girls Hoops Team:

FIRST TEAM

Norah Gum, Waterloo. One of the top players in program history, Gum was an honorable mention on the 2022-23 Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state girls basketball team and made the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Third Team. Gum, who has committed to playing college hoops at Missouri S&T upon her graduation this spring, averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season to lead the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-tall star finished her WHS hoops career with 1,565 points (second all-time), 859 rebounds (second all-time), 132 assists (seventh all-time) and 161 steals (second all-time).

Karsen Jany, Columbia. Also a senior, Jany was selected as an IBCA all-state honorable mention in Class 2A and was MVP of the Candy Cane Classic. Jany averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.71 steals per game this season. A four-year starter, she finished her CHS hoops career with 1,363 points and 225 steals – both second all-time in program history.

Sam Lindhorst, Waterloo. This senior leader for the Bulldogs will play next season at Lincoln Land Community College after averaging nearly 12 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game this winter. She finished her WHS hoops career with 1,125 points (fourth all-time), 437 rebounds (sixth all-time), 370 assists (first all-time) and 285 steals (first all-time).

Brooke Miller, Valmeyer. A junior leader for the Pirates, Miller averaged 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.12 blocks per game this season.

Kailynne Small, Gibault. Another junior on the list, Small came up big much of the season for the Hawks, who finished with a record of 17-10. She averaged in double digits as the team’s leading scorer and was also tops in rebounds, assists and blocked shots.

Jordan Holten, Columbia. This sophomore was a strong presence underneath the basket for the Eagles, averaging nearly 13 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Liv Colson, Waterloo. A junior, Colson will look to lead a rebuilt Bulldogs squad next season after averaging nearly nine points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals per game this winter.

T’yonna Burris, Dupo. A senior leader for the Tigers, Burris averaged nearly 10 points and 10 rebounds per game in addition to nearly two steals per contest.

Sam Schmuke, Columbia. Another super sophomore for the Eagles, Schmuke averaged 8.5 points, four assists and 4.5 steals per game this past season.

Ava Langhans, Columbia. Yet another sophomore on this list, Langhans averaged 8.7 points per game and shot better than 35 percent from three-point range.

SECOND TEAM

Kristin Smith, Waterloo. A solid all-around player for the Bulldogs, this sophomore averaged 5.5 points, nearly five rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Emma Schmidt, Gibault. A senior leader for the Hawks, she averaged more than eight points per game before a season-ending injury.

Alexia Lewis, Dupo. This senior averaged 11 points per game in limited action this season for the Tigers.

Alma Sanchez, Gibault. Another sophomore on the list, Sanchez showed promise for the Hawks after averaging more than seven points per game and shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

Avery Proffer, Valmeyer. The only freshman on this year’s list, Proffer averaged 8.5 points and 1.43 steals per game this season for the Pirates.

Libby Mesch, Gibault. She averaged seven rebounds per game this season for the Hawks and should be a solid player next season.

Kyann Prater, Dupo. Another senior leader for the Tigers, Prater averaged nearly five points and five rebounds per game this season.

Kylie Eschmann, Valmeyer. This senior averaged nearly five points per game and more than eight rebounds per contest.

Kaylynn Woods, Dupo. Yet another super sophomore, Woods averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 assists and four steals per game this season.

Bri Baldridge, Gibault. This junior provided solid effort all season for the Hawks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Holmes (Columbia), Steffany Stansch (Dupo), Josie Reeves (Valmeyer), Kamille Grohmann (Gibault), Aubrey Heck (Waterloo), Addison Mitchell (Dupo)