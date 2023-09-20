Soccer teams keep battling

Waterloo’s Brenden Eschmann (3) goes up for the ball against a Triad defender as teammate Drew Stafford (37) looks on last Tuesday. See more photos from this match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Local high school soccer squads are in the nitty gritty of the regular season, with conference clashes and rivalry showdowns continuing over the next several days.

Waterloo (9-2) dropped a Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry showdown at home against Triad last Tuesday, 3-2. The Knights built a 3-0 lead before Trent Glaenzer netted two late goals for the Bulldogs to make it close.

On Thursday, Waterloo continued MVC play with a 2-1 victory over Mascoutah. Ethan Gardner and Isaac Lohman notched the goals for the ‘Dogs.

On Monday, it was the combo of Gardner and Lohman coming through again in Waterloo’s 2-0 win over Belleville West. Ty Kinzinger and Eli Schwehr recorded the assists.

Kinzinger leads Waterloo in scoring with seven goals and six assists, followed by Grant Eugea with four goals and nine assists.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Highland, hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday, and then hosts rival Gibault this coming Monday before taking on Monroe County rival Columbia on the road Tuesday.

Columbia (7-2-2) picked up a 4-0 win at home over rival Gibault last Tuesday – the second such victory over the Hawks this season. Carson Mueth scored twice for the Eagles, with Hayes van Breusegen and Quentin Frentzel also scoring.

On Thursday, Columbia got a taste of the other side of a rivalry in a 3-2 loss at home to Freeburg. Liam Bivins and van Breusegen scored for the Eagles.

On Monday, Columbia returned to its winning ways with a 5-0 win at Wood River. The Eagles got a hat trick from van Breusegen and three assists from Micah James.

Leading the way in scoring for the Eagles this season is van Breusegen with 10 goals and three assists, followed by James with four goals and six assists.

Columbia hosted Salem on Tuesday and plays Monday at Highland before hosting Waterloo on Tuesday.

Gibault (2-7) picked up a 9-0 win over Pinckneyville on Monday. Gavin Kesler netted four goals and added an assist to lead the Hawks. Michael Wessel scored twice, and Jack Keeven finished with a goal and three assists.

Kesler leads the Hawks in scoring this season with eight goals and an assist.

Gibault hosted Mater Dei on Tuesday and plays Thursday at Granite City before playing Monday at Waterloo.

Valmeyer (0-8) is still searching for its first victory of the season.

The Pirates lost 3-0 last Wednesday to Hancock in St. Louis.

On Monday, Valmeyer dropped a 7-2 match to Lebanon. Ripken Voelker and Devin Phillips netted the goals for the Pirates.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Wesclin and Friday at Maryville Christian.