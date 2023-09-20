Losing week for football squads

Waterloo coach Dan Rose stalks the sideline late in their game against St. Marys on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Illinois. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

It was a rough night for local high school football teams this past Friday, as all three suffered defeat.

Waterloo (1-3) lost 41-21 at home to Triad (2-2) in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

The Knights jumped ahead early on a 47-yard touchdown run in the game’s first minute.

The Bulldogs answered with a 15-yard TD run by Koby Osterhage at 5:50 of the first quarter to tie it at 7-7.

Unfortunately for the home team, Triad got back on top via a four-yard TD run at 2:45 of the first quarter.

The Knights added to their lead on a short TD run with just more than a minute left in the first half to go up 21-7.

The Bulldogs made it exciting to close out the half, scoring on a 37-yard TD pass from quarterback Conrad Lindhorst to Osterhage with just 14 seconds left before halftime.

Waterloo couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half, as the Knights scored midway through the third quarter and then twice more in the fourth before sophomore running back Derez Sayles finally scored on a one-yard run for the Dogs with just one minute left in the contest.

In all, Triad ran for 246 yards and passed for 248 yards on the night.

In contrast, Waterloo rushed for 95 yards and threw for 191 yards.

Osterhage finished with eight receptions for 109 yards.

Waterloo continues its brutal MVC schedule with a Friday game at Highland (3-1).

Columbia (0-4) dropped a 37-0 road game at undefeated Roxana on Friday.

The only scoring in the first quarter was a 54-yard pass play by the Shells.

Roxana added two TDs and a field goal in the second quarter, and the rout was on by halftime.

The Eagles finished with just 66 yards on 30 rush attempts and 63 yards passing.

Sam Denny was the leader on defense for the Eagles, finishing with seven tackles and four assists.

Columbia continues its quest for victory by playing this Friday at rival Freeburg (2-2).

Dupo (3-1) fell on the road at Wesclin (3-1) on Friday, 36-14.

The Tigers actually scored first on Connor Ballard’s five-yard TD reception from quarterback Deegan Prater. A successful two-point try put Dupo up 8-0.

The second quarter saw plenty of scoring, with three Wesclin TDs to just one for the Tigers.

Prater hit paydirt on an eight-yard run at 6:44 of the second quarter, but the Warriors led 20-14 at halftime.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Wesclin pitched a shutout in the second half while also scoring on TD runs in the third and fourth quarters.

Dupo was held to just 74 yards rushing. By contrast, Wesclin ran for 343 yards on the night.

Prater was 15-for-26, passing for 177 yards with a TD pass and two interceptions.

Nick Phillips was the top receiver for the Tigers with five catches for 97 yards.

Dupo hosts Carlyle (1-3) this Friday night in search of its fourth win of the season.